Kashmiri Students to Receive Free Education in Punjab

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister (CM), Mohsin Naqvi, made a bold decision by eliminating tuition costs for Kashmiri students who study in the province,

This move will help around 200 students, who will also receive laptop computers as part of the effort. These students will be given driving licenses by the traffic police, thereby making it easier for them to travel and continue their studies.

A delegation of Kashmiri students studying in Punjab met with the interim CM and expressed gratitude for the province’s efforts to demonstrate solidarity with their people.

The Bank of Punjab has also been directed to create accounts for these students, making financial management easier for them.

During the gathering, a prayer was offered for the people who lost their lives in Turkey’s recent earthquake.

A massive earthquake shook Turkey on Monday morning, taking several lives and causing destruction on a large scale.