Prince-DFSK Teases a Cheap Mini EV for Pakistan That Costs Less Than an Alto

Regal Automobiles is evidently gearing up to unveil a mini-EV in Pakistan. The company recently shared a photo that shows the back of a small electric vehicle (EV) with the caption reading:

Charged with the innovation, ready to let you experience the perfect combination of performance and power. Stay Tuned!

The car shown in the photo is DFSK Mini EV. Much like the world-famous Wuling Honguang Mini EV, DFSK Mini EV is a short and stubby four-seater hatchback. It is a budget EV that competes with the likes of the Wuling Mini EV, Air EV, Changan Lumin Corn EV, etc.

In the foreign markets, DFSK Mini EV has multiple variants and three powertrain options:

A single electric motor paired to a 9.18 kWh battery that sends 25 horsepower (hp) and 100 Newton meters (Nm) of torque to the rear wheels and has 120 km of range

A single electric motor paired to a 13.8 kWh battery that makes the same power and torque and has 180 km of range

A single electric motor paired to a 16.8 kWh battery that sends 30 hp and 100 Nm of torque to the rear wheels and has a 220 km range

In the international market, DFSK mini EV is expected to debut with a price tag equivalent to Rs. 1.5 million. Although the company is yet to issue further details about its plans regarding the EV at this time.