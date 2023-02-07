Xiaomi Demands $150,000 From Supplier For Leaking EV Photos

Xiaomi’s efforts to ensure the secrecy of its electric vehicle (EVs) until its release date have failed. Last week, the photos of Xiaomi’s EV got leaked.

MS11’s images show the front and rear bumpers that match those on the earlier test unit photos. Although, Xiaomi was quick to respond that the viral images are from a discarded prototype.

Soon after, a second series of photos showcased MS 11’s front bumper design and other details. Reportedly, the details were a lot similar to those in the “discarded prototype.”

An article from arenaev.com speculates that either the images were merely marketing proposals, or the company depicted an early prototype for reference purposes. This story has been drawn out for a long time due to Xiaomi’s silence on the matter.

In the latest development, Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun reportedly announced on his personal Weibo account that the company has demanded a penalty payment from the supplier who leaked the images.

The request is for RMB 1 million (approximately $150,000) with the company demanding that the supplier improves its security and confidentiality measures. The step implies that the supplier has possibly shown people something that they weren’t supposed to see.

Xiaomi MS11’s interior photos and details may be forthcoming. Overall, the leaked images show an intriguing car that could give other popular EVs a run for their money.