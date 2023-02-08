Pakistan-Made Electric Scooter Costs Less Than Honda 125

A Pakistani startup firm, ‘Evee Electric’, unveiled the C1 electric scooter for the local market earlier this month to a huge buzz among the audience. Now, the company has also announced that C1 will cost less than a Honda CG 125.

The new two-wheeler has a short wheelbase and a flat floorboard for easy mounting and dismounting, similar to any normal scooter. Based on the information provided, C1 will be ideal for short city trips.

The company claims that the scooter’s 60V 20Ah Lead Dry Acid Battery provides a range of up to 60 kilometers. Other features and characteristics include:

1200W Motor

Up to 550 Charging Cycles

Max Speed: 55 km/hr

Range: 50-60 km

Anti Theft Alarm

Reverse Gear

Hub Magnetic Coil

Charging time: 6 to 7 Hours

12 Tube vector controller

Disk brake

Color Display Meter

Load Capacity 150KG

Initial reports speculated that the all-electric scooter will cost around Rs. 300,000. However, the company has priced the new scooter surprisingly low, at just Rs. 175,000, making it cheaper than several commuter bikes.

With its features and price tag, C1 seems like an enticing value that could give its petrol-powered competitors a run for their money.