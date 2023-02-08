Here’s When Petrol Price is Expected to Get Another Price Hike

The government’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have sparked rumors of fuel shortage and price hikes. As a result, citizens in several cities across the country are rushing to fill up their fuel tanks.

According to recent reports, fuel stations in several cities, including Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Khushab, Gojra, and Chillas, are experiencing long queues.

Reportedly, some fuel stations are only supplying Rs. 200 of fuel to motorcycle owners and Rs. 500 of fuel to car owners, while others claim that fuel has run out completely.

Likewise, gas station owners claim that dealers of petroleum products have restricted the supply. Banks have ceased financing and facilitating payments for imports due to dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

State Minister for Petroleum, Musadik Malik, has urged gas station owners not to create panic among the public and ruled out an immediate increase in gasoline prices. “There is no possibility of a gasoline price increase before February 15,” he stated.

New gasoline prices will be set according to the mechanism adopted by the federal government on the aforementioned date. The federal minister categorically denied the reports of fuel shortage. He added that some individuals may be involved in fuel hoarding and warned of strict action against them.