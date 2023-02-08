Punjab Announces Date Sheets for Class 9 and 10 Annual Exams

The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) has reportedly finalized the starting dates of matriculation annual exams in schools all over the province.

According to reports, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II exams will start on 3 April while SSC Part I exams will commence on 28 April.

Here are the date sheets for SSC Part I and II.

SSC Part II

Subject Date English 3 April Math 8 April Chemistry 10 April Biology 13 April Computer Science 13 April Islamiat 14 April Physics 17 April Urdu 18 April Pak Studies 20 April

SSC Part I