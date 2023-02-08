Punjab Announces Date Sheets for Class 9 and 10 Annual Exams

The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) has reportedly finalized the starting dates of matriculation annual exams in schools all over the province.
According to reports, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II exams will start on 3 April while SSC Part I exams will commence on 28 April.
Here are the date sheets for SSC Part I and II.
SSC Part II
|Subject
|Date
|English
|3 April
|Math
|8 April
|Chemistry
|10 April
|Biology
|13 April
|Computer Science
|13 April
|Islamiat
|14 April
|Physics
|17 April
|Urdu
|18 April
|Pak Studies
|20 April
SSC Part I
|Subject
|Date
|English
|28 April
|Biology
|29 April
|Computer Science
|29 April
|Chemistry
|3 May
|Translation of Quran
|4 May
|Physics
|6 May
|Math
|8 May
|Islamiat
|9 May
|Urdu
|11 May
|Pakistan Studies
|12 May