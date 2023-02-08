Punjab Announces Date Sheets for Class 9 and 10 Annual Exams

By Haroon Hayder | Published Feb 8, 2023 | 1:27 pm
The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) has reportedly finalized the starting dates of matriculation annual exams in schools all over the province.

According to reports, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II exams will start on 3 April while SSC Part I exams will commence on 28 April.

Here are the date sheets for SSC Part I and II.

SSC Part II

Subject  Date
English 3 April
Math 8 April
Chemistry 10 April
Biology 13 April
Computer Science 13 April
Islamiat 14 April
Physics 17 April
Urdu 18 April
Pak Studies 20 April
SSC Part I

Subject  Date
English 28 April
Biology 29 April
Computer Science 29 April
Chemistry 3 May
Translation of Quran 4 May
Physics 6 May
Math 8 May
Islamiat 9 May
Urdu 11 May
Pakistan Studies 12 May

