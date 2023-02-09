Lahore Qalandars Unveil Contemporary Home and Away Kits for PSL 8

Lahore Qalandars have revealed their new jerseys for the home and away matches of the PSL 8.

The home kit is green colored which is the team’s main color while the away jersey is predominantly red. The green home kit showcases Pakistan’s national colors, while the red away kit reflects the team’s fervor.

The jerseys are designed with a map of Lahore, highlighting the city’s deep roots in cricket.

ALSO READ Shadab Khan Looks Dapper in White Sherwani for His Baraat Ceremony

The arrows on the sides of the jerseys symbolize the team’s forward-thinking approach. These new kits embody a blend of tradition and contemporary design which rightly represents the culture of the city as well as the franchise.

Lahore Qalandars will kick off their PSL 8 campaign on the 13th of February against Multan Sultans. The defending champions are determined to make a strong start to the tournament as they face last season’s runners-up in the opening match in Karachi.

The unveiling of the new home and away kits adds to the excitement of the start of the tournament for Lahore Qalandars.