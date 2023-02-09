Shadab Khan Looks Dapper in White Sherwani for His Baraat Ceremony

By Ayna Dua | Published Feb 9, 2023 | 7:34 pm

Star all-rounder Shadab Khan married former cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq’s daughter today as he shared pictures from his baraat.

Shadab Khan tied the knot in Mianwali in a private ceremony on 9th February with his friends and family in Islamabad. The star player confirmed his wedding on his social media account, sharing pictures from his baraat ceremony.

While Shadab Khan posted his pictures in a traditional white dress, he requested his fans and followers to respect his family’s privacy by not sharing the family photos publicly.

Taking to his Twitter account on his special day, Pakistan’s white-ball vice-captain Shadab Khan wrote, “Today is a blessed day for me and my family. My baraat.”

Along with being the outstanding player he is, Shadab Khan also hoped to become a good husband as he started a new chapter in his life.

 

Skipper Shadab Khan will soon join Islamabad United’s squad in Karachi as they gear up for the PSL 8.

