New System to Help in Accurate Assessment of Duties and Taxes on Edible Oil

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 9, 2023 | 8:30 pm

Directorate General Valuation (Customs), Karachi has decided to digitally integrate price data of edible oil, chemicals, coated & uncoated paper, polyester filament yarn & fiber, and other commodities with International Publications for accurate assessment of duties and taxes.

According to the details, the import values of important items like chemicals, edible oils, coated & uncoated paper, polyester filament yarn & fiber, and other items) shall be integrated with the system by June 2023.

ALSO READ

The system, called LIVE (Linking International Values), has been developed by the Directorate of Reforms & Automation team and it has been digitally integrated with the WeBOC system. The system works by providing current price data of different commodities and goods from reputed international publications, which enables Assessing Officers to cross-check declared values and to re-assess in case of variations.

The new system not only makes the published value digitally visible to the Assessing Officers (AOs), but it also confirms its utilization by that Assessing Officer for the assessment of an item. Furthermore, such assessment becomes part of the 90 days data which would help in strengthening/improving the quality of the transactional value data.

In the first phase of launching the LIVE system, the integrated International Publications include London Metal Bulletin (LMB); Public Ledger; Emerging Textile, Platts, Reuters, ICIS, and Asian Pulp & Paper (Risi Info).

ProPK Staff

lens

Aiza Awan Looks Breathtakingly Gorgeous in Blingy Black Attire
Read more in lens

proproperty

Bannu Road Upgradation Project Progresses Despite Funding Delays
Read more in proproperty
close
>