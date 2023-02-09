Pakistani Players Prove Their Worth in Bangladesh Premier League

By Saad Nasir | Published Feb 9, 2023 | 5:52 pm

The majority of the Pakistani players wrapped up their respective campaigns in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as they arrived back in the country to partake in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Pakistani players proved their worth in Bangladesh as they put in some impressive displays throughout the tournament. The likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Haris Rauf were the stars of the show as their contributions to the success of their respective sides proved to be crucial.

Overall, eight Pakistani players managed to win the player of the match award throughout the tournament. Experienced players, Wahab Riaz and Shoaib Malik, along with fiery pacer, Haris Rauf and upcoming talent, Usman Khan, won the player of the match award once, while Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, and Khushdil Shah won the award on two separate occasions.

Pakistan’s middle-order batter, Iftikhar Ahmed was the star of the show in the 2023 BPL as he won the player of the match award three times. Iftikhar finished the tournament as the highest-scoring Pakistani batter with 351 runs at an average of 58.50 and a strike rate of 157.93 in 11 innings. He also smashed a sensational century in the tournament.

The final of BPL 2023 is scheduled to be played on 16 February in Mirpur. The playoffs will commence on 12 February at the same venue.

Player Player of the Match Awards
Iftikhar Ahmed 3
Mohammad Rizwan 2
Khushdil Shah 2
Imad Wasim 2
Wahab Riaz 1
Shoaib Malik 1
Haris Rauf 1
Usman Khan 1

Via Grassroots Cricket

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


