PCB Unveils Brand New Glittery PSL 8 Trophy

By Sports Desk | Published Feb 9, 2023 | 2:22 pm

Pakistan national team’s motto, artistry, recognition, and prestige were conveyed in the brand new Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 trophy, which was unveiled today in an eye-catching and memorable ceremony at the historic Shalimar Gardens by the Chair of the PCB Management Committee, Mr Najam Sethi, in the presence of franchise owners, HBL representatives, and elite cricketers.

The 24-karat Supernova Trophy, as it will be called, has been made in Pakistan and showcases the country’s skilled craftsmanship and the Pakistan Cricket Board’s dedication to supporting local businesses.

The three pillars of the trophy, which are studded with 9,907 sparkling zircon stones, represent the national cricket team’s motto: Unity, Passion, and Strength, while the main pillar at the back is further embellished with crystals, representing dedication and hard work that has gone into ensuring the team’s success.

Check out the trophy here:

