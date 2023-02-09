Fakhar Zaman Keen to End PSL 8 as Tournament’s Best Batter

Star opening batter, Fakhar Zaman is keen to finish the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as the tournament’s leading run-scorer.

Speaking in an interview, the left-handed batter stated that the ongoing training session in Lahore is allowing him to prepare for the upcoming event.

“Matches were also played after the nets sessions, giving the players a chance to get to know each other, which will help them during the tournament,” he added.

Speaking about his return to professional cricket after a long injury, Fakhar said that he is currently working on basics and does not do anything new in training.

The Qalandars opener added that local batters have been consistently performing well in PSL, but foreign players receive more attention when they perform.

The Mardan-born cricketer praised the inclusion of Sikandar Raza in the team, saying he is in the midst of a career-best run of form and will be a good addition.

Fakhar Zaman also highlighted the strength of Qalandars’ bowling attack, which features the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza, and Rashid Khan.

The left-handed batter also expressed confidence, saying that this talented group will match, if not surpass, their performance from the previous season.

