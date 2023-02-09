Paymob Sponsors Quetta Gladiators for HBL PSL 2023

Paymob, the leading financial services enabler in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan (MENA-P) has announced its official sponsorship of the HBL PSL franchise, Quetta Gladiators for the 2023 season which debuts on February 13, 2023.

The official signing ceremony was held in Karachi with star pacer Muhammad Hasnain and legendary fast bowler and bowling coach Umar Gul in attendance.

This partnership further signals Paymob’s commitment to serving the Pakistan market, where it officially launched operations in 2022.

The payment giant promises to fuel the digital transformation of small and medium-sized businesses by delivering the most innovative payment solutions to merchants across the country.

Fawad Abdul Kader, Paymob’s Country Manager in Pakistan, commented, “We are excited to partner with Quetta Gladiators, which is one of the most passionate franchises in the HBL PSL 2023.”

“As a multinational brand that is deeply connected to the local market, we aim to bring the entire nation together with a sport that is an integral part of our culture. Paymob is enthusiastic about putting its muscle behind cricket and other sports in the coming future,” he added.

Cementing Paymob’s position as a fintech leader in Pakistan, the sponsorship aligns the financial services enabler with the sporting fervor of the nation, ensuring customers can buy tickets seamlessly through Bookme.pk.

The company recently announced its exclusive partnership with the official ticketing partner for the HBL PSL series. Cricket enthusiasts and fans can purchase tickets online through cards and digital wallets through Paymob’s secure encrypted gateway.

Nadeem Omar, CEO & Chairman of Quetta Gladiators, stated, “Our partnership with Paymob for the HBL PSL this season emboldens our mission, primarily because their approach to excellence mirrors our own at Quetta Gladiators.”

“We are humbled that they chose to support us during the course of the tournament and laud the innovative payment solutions that they have integrated in Pakistan,” he added.

Quetta Gladiators, led by captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, won the HBL PSL championship in 2019 and has made it to the finals in previous tournaments.

The team is owned by Nadeem Omar and coached by former Pakistani wicket-keeper Moin Khan with Umar Gul as their bowling coach. The leading run-scorer of the team is Sarfaraz Ahmed while the leading wicket-taker is Muhammad Nawaz.

Paymob’s extensive product portfolio offers swift fund settlement, easy integration, capability to accept payments across multiple platforms which are fully secured through the gateway.

Merchants running online and brick-and-mortar businesses can conveniently collect payments digitally and offline on Paymob’s omnichannel suite whilst using the dashboard to analyze business growth and revenue.