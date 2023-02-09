Perth Stadium Eager to Host Pakistan-Australia Test Next Season

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Western Australian Cricket, Christina Matthews has expressed interest in hosting Pakistan for a Test match at Optus Stadium in Perth.

For this purpose, Matthews has asked Cricket Australia (CA) to give Perth the opportunity to host a match against Pakistan instead of the West Indies for the second year in a row.

The Pakistan team is scheduled to visit Australia in December-January for a three-match Test series that will be part of the next ICC Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

The three matches are slated to take place at the traditional Boxing Day Test at the MCG and the New Year’s Test in Sydney, with Adelaide also trying to secure a match.

The national team has never participated in a five-day Test match at Optus Stadium in Perth as their previous experience at the venue was limited to T20I matches.

It is pertinent to mention here that one notable occurrence was their unexpected defeat to Zimbabwe during the T20 World Cup of the previous year.

Christina Matthews aspires to turn the significant support base of the Perth Scorchers into avid international cricket enthusiasts.

Matthews has voiced her wish to have greater independence from Cricket Australia when it comes to planning Test matches in Western Australia.

“We see some of their players through the Big Bash League, so I think it would be good for us to have a different opponent,” Matthews told the media.