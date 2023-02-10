DC Lahore Launches Crackdown Operation Against Illegal Petrol Vendors

Yesterday, the district administration of Lahore launched a crackdown operation against illegal mini-fuel stations throughout the city.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner, Rafia Haider, ordered the assistant commissioner and the department of civil defense to form special teams to monitor the city’s ongoing fuel shortage.

The teams will locate and shut down all illegal fuel stations across Lahore and seize their equipment. Rafia stated that these petrol stations are operating without safety precautions and are a grave threat to people.

According to the details, these fuel stations are spread in various neighborhoods throughout Lahore. Vendors in Ghari Shaho, Laxmi Chowk, and Harbans Pura, have shut down due to a lack of supply.

The report adds that the fuel supply in Lahore is only 1.4 million liters compared to the demand of 3 million liters. Rafia stated that strict action will be taken against the owners of petrol stations who refuse to serve the public.

Via: Dunya News