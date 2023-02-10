Details for PSL 8 Opening Ceremony Announced

The opening ceremony of the PSL 8 is scheduled to begin at 6 PM on Monday at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan Super League season 8 is all set to kick off with a spectacular opening ceremony on 13th February at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The event, scheduled to start at 6 PM, will feature some of the biggest names in Pakistani music, including Asim Azhar, Aima Baig, Faris Shafi, Sahir Ali Bagga, and Shae Gill, who will entertain the audiences with their electrifying performances.

Asim Azhar, Faris Shafi, and Shae Gill will also feature in the PSL anthem.

The opening ceremony will be followed by the first match of the season with PSL 7’s runners-up Multan Sultans going head to head against the defending champions Lahore Qalandars, setting the tone for a highly competitive tournament.

🎉HBLPSL8 OPENING CEREMONY🎉 🗓️ Monday, 13th Feb, 2023

🕧 6PM

🏟️ Multan Cricket Stadium

🎤 Asim Azhar, Aima Baig, Faris Shafi, Sahir Ali Bagga, Shae Gill Followed by the Opening Match:@MultanSultans vs @lahoreqalandars 🎟️https://t.co/hSBUE7q6dC#SabSitarayHumaray l #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/JyEVF9uMOx — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 10, 2023

While fans are eagerly waiting for the opening ceremony, they are also questioning the delay in the release of the PSL anthem.

Clips of the music video have already surfaced online, but the official release has been facing delays. Despite the wait, fans are excited to see what the anthem has in store for them and are looking forward to the start of the tournament.