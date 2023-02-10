Bismah Maroof Hopeful to Defeat India in T20 World Cup

Pakistan captain, Bismah Maroof has said that the Women in Green will do everything possible to outperform India in the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

In an interview, Bismah stated that, despite the fact that they will be playing in different conditions, the national team will leave no stone unturned to give their best in the mega event.

In response to a question about the upcoming match against India, Bismah stated, “For us, I think the players will take this as a normal match, but of course, the expectations are more on this match.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the Green Shirts will open their T20 World Cup 2023 campaign against India on February 12 at Newlands, Cape Town.

The Bismah Maroof-led side is placed in Group 2 where they will be playing their Group stage matches against England, India, Ireland, and West Indies.

The national team will play Ireland in the second match at the same venue on February 15, and the West Indies in the third match at Boland Park in Paarl on February 19.

The Women in Green will come face to face against England in their fourth group stage match on 21 February at Newlands in Cape Town.

Keeping the preparation for the mega event in view, the national team recently toured Australia for a white-ball series, where the host side won both the ODI and T20I series.