Honda Launches a Zero Markup Installment Plan for All Bikes

Atlas Honda has partnered with Daraz to launch a year-long installment plan for its bikes. The top motorcycle manufacturer seeks to further bolster the soaring demand for its bikes.

According to a report, people can now purchase a Honda bike at zero percent markup and pay off the complete amount in a year. The offer is available on all bikes, but not for all bank customers.

According to the ad, only the credit card holders of MCB, Bank Alfalah, UBL, Standard Chartered, and Faysal Bank can avail the offer. Further, the offer is available only on Daraz.

Atlas Honda is in contention with Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) for the best motorcycle installment plan. Although, PSMC’s program is superior because it does not involve a specific bank and is available to all customers.

Rising inflation and price increases have diminished the purchasing power of the majority of individuals. Due to this, experts predict that bike demand will rise despite the anticipated price increase, as most people will opt to purchase bikes instead of cars to avoid any financial strain.