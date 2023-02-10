UAE Fishermen Accidentally Catch a Gigantic Whale Shark [Video]

In a heartwarming display of compassion and bravery, a group of fishermen in Sharjah came to the aid of a trapped whale shark on Thursday.

Footage of the incident shows the men working to free the massive creature, which measured an impressive 10 meters in length, from a fine-mesh fishing net.

The whale shark, which is recognized by local environmental authorities as a “gentle giant” of the marine kingdom, is known for its record-breaking size.

These magnificent creatures can grow up to several meters long, with the largest confirmed individual measuring an astonishing 18.8 meters.

Despite their impressive size, whale sharks feed solely on the tiny organisms of krill and plankton, and are not considered harmful to humans.

The fishermen were able to successfully free the whale shark and safely guide it back to the open sea. This selfless act serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting and preserving marine wildlife and their habitats.