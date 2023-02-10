Sindh Changes School Timings Once Again

Sindh’s School Education and Literacy Department (SELD) reinstated the regular timings of 8:00 a.m. for educational institutions late on Thursday as the severity of the cold wave decreased throughout the province.
Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh’s (DIRPIS) Additional Director Rafia Javed stated in a circular that the notification dated 25 January, published by this directorate relating to school timings is therefore withdrawn since the intensity of winter/cold has lessened across the province.
Due to the freezing weather in the province, the Sindh government had revised the school timings for all academic institutions from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. two weeks ago.
In related news, the Sindh Education Department stated on Thursday through a circular that students in classes I through III will be advanced to the next grade without having to sit exams.