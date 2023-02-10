Suzuki’s Bikes Get Second Massive Price Hike in 16 Days

The prices of Pak Suzuki Motor Company’s (PSMC) motorcycles have been raised for the second time in sixteen days. Although the automaker did not specify a reason, the recent appreciation of the dollar is likely to blame. The prices have gone up by a jaw-dropping Rs. 41,000

Additionally, PSMC has not updated the prices on its website. A 3S dealership confirmed to ProPakistani, however, that the company has announced new prices for its two-wheelers. The following are the new ex-factory prices for PSMC bikes, with immediate effect:

Model Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) GD 110S 264,000 290,000 26,000 GS 150 286,000 315,000 29,000 GSX 125 384,000 422,000 38,000 GR 150 410,000 451,000 41,000

The majority of buyers can no longer afford PSMC’s bikes at their current prices. Price-wise, Chinese bicycles may still be an option. However, they have their own issues, including poor after-sales services, inferior build quality, reliability issues, and low resale value.

According to industry reports, Pakistan has achieved up to 90 percent localization in bike manufacturing. Unfortunately, this localization is not beneficial for people if they continue to pay exorbitant prices for obsolete bikes.