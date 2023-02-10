UAE’s Biggest Telecom Operator Announces Free Calls to Earthquake-Hit Turkey and Syria

Etisalat, a UAE-based multinational telecom service provider with the majority of shares owned by the UAE government, has announced a special offer for customers with loved ones impacted by the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

As part of its humanitarian efforts, Etisalat is offering free calls from its UAE network to both Turkey and Syria for a one-week period, starting on February 9th and ending on February 16th.

ALSO READ Dubai Introduces New System to Let Passengers Fly Without Identity Documents

This offer is available to all Etisalat customers, including both consumers and businesses, and provides up to 1,000 free minutes to stay connected with loved ones in the affected countries.

Customers visiting Turkey and Syria on roaming can also receive free incoming calls and make unlimited outgoing calls to the UAE or within both affected countries.

ALSO READ UAE Fishermen Accidentally Catch a Gigantic Whale Shark [Video]

Etisalat’s initiative is aimed at supporting ongoing efforts to keep communities connected and informed during this challenging time.

It aligns with the UAE leadership’s efforts to provide aid and support to those affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.