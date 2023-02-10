Dubai Introduces New System to Let Passengers Fly Without Identity Documents

Dubai is revolutionizing the travel experience with its new biometric system, making it easier and more convenient for passengers to fly.

Launched by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), the system eliminates the need for a passport or boarding pass at international airports in Dubai.

Gone are the days of long lines and the hassle of carrying a passport or ID. With the new biometric system, passengers can now walk through the terminal by showing just their face, enjoying a seamless journey.

The technology uses a combination of facial and iris recognition, providing a secure and efficient way for passengers to fly.

This innovative solution applies to all expatriates, Emiratis, and visitors whose data has been registered with the GDRFA since 2019.

All biometric information has been stored in the GDRFA system for future travels, making the process quick and effortless.

Dubai is leading the way in aviation technology and the new biometric system is just the latest example of how the city is making travel easier and more convenient for passengers. With this new system, passengers can sit back, relax, and enjoy their flight with ease.