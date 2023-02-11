Africa’s Biggest Airline to Start Direct Flights From Pakistan Next Month

Ethiopian Airlines, the national flag carrier of Ethiopia and the biggest African airline, will begin its flight operations in Pakistan on 26 March, Jemal Beker Abdula, the Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan, has confirmed.

The African airline, which has a fleet of around 150 aircraft and operates flights to over 130 destinations, will serve as a means to connect Pakistan with the African continent by operating two direct flights per week between Karachi and Addis Ababa.

The establishment of a full-fledged Ethiopian embassy in Islamabad took place in 2022, even though the two countries have had diplomatic ties dating back to 1958, a total of 64 years.

As the first Ethiopian ambassador to Pakistan, Jemal Beker Abdula has been working extremely hard to strengthen the relationship between the two nations.

Despite the challenges posed by recent events, including trade and business issues and the devastating effects of climate change, the ambassador remains optimistic about the future of trade between Ethiopia and Pakistan.

Both countries’ business communities are eager to explore opportunities in each other’s markets, resulting in a bright future for trade between the nations.

The Ethiopian ambassador has set an ambitious goal to increase the trade volume between Pakistan and Ethiopia, which currently stands at around $80 million, to reach $200 million.

