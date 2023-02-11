UAE Announces Huge Relaxation in Visa Requirements for International Freelancers

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) in the UAE has made a major announcement that will greatly benefit those looking to obtain a virtual work residence visa.

The ICP stated that individuals who are interested in obtaining the visa will no longer be required to be physically present in the UAE at the time of their application.

ALSO READ Kamran Akmal Steps Down as National Selector Due to Media Commitments

This new change offers greater flexibility for those who wish to work remotely from the UAE, as they can complete the application process from their current location. The virtual work residence visa is valid for one year and can be renewed under the terms and conditions of the visa.

To apply for the visa, individuals can use the ICP’s website or the smart application (UAEICP). However, once the visa is approved, the applicant must enter the UAE within 60 days to complete the procedures for their residence visa. If the applicant fails to enter the country within this time frame, the permit will become invalid.

In order to be eligible for the virtual work residence visa, applicants must have a passport with a minimum validity of six months, a recent photograph, and a health insurance policy to cover their residence in the UAE.

The entry permit will be sent to the applicant’s registered email.

ALSO READ Africa’s Biggest Airline to Start Direct Flights From Pakistan Next Month

Additionally, the applicant must present proof of employment with a contract validity of one year from the employer and a minimum monthly salary of $3,500 or its equivalent in another currency. The applicant must also provide a salary slip from the previous month and bank statements from the previous three months.

The fee for the virtual working program is AED350 per person. If an applicant fails to meet the requirements, their application will be declined electronically 30 days after it is returned to them due to incomplete information or documents.

If the application is returned thrice for the same reason, it will be automatically declined. The fee and financial guarantees are refundable if the request is declined by the ICP.