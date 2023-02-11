India’s Thumping Win Against Australia Puts Them in Prime Position for World Test Championship Final

India has solidified its position in the World Test Championship after a thumping win against Australia in the first Test match of the series. India emerged victorious with an innings and 132 runs victory over the visitors.

Despite a crushing defeat to India in the first of four Test series in Nagpur, Australia maintained its lead on the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 points table.

The Rohit Sharma-led team was second on the points table before the series began, and they remain there despite having consolidated their chances of making the final.

According to the updated points table, the Pat Cummins-led side is on the top spot, with their Percentage of Points dropping from 75.56 percent to 70.83 percent with today’s defeat.

India, on the other hand, has increased their points percentage from 58.93 to 61.67 percent, putting them ahead of Sri Lanka, who is third with 53.33 percent.

South Africa is on the fourth spot with 48.72 percent while England stands fifth with 46.97 after whitewashing Pakistan in the three-match Test series last year.

Rank Team Matches Wins Losses Draws N/R Points Percentage of Points 1 Australia 16 10 2 4 0 136 70.83 2 India 15 9 4 2 0 111 61.67 3 Sri Lanka 10 5 4 1 0 64 53.33 4 South Africa 13 6 6 1 0 76 48.72 5 England 22 10 8 4 0 124 46.97 6 West Indies 11 4 5 2 0 54 40.91 7 Pakistan 14 4 6 4 0 64 38.10 8 New Zealand 11 2 6 3 0 36 27.27 9 Bangladesh 12 1 10 1 0 16 11.11

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed earlier this week that the final of the second edition will be played between June 7 and 11, 2023, as two years of Test cricket concludes in the Ultimate Test at The Oval in England.

The final match will be the culmination of two years of intense competition in the ICC World Test Championship, which has seen 61 Test matches played across 24 series.