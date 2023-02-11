Azhar Mahmood Reveals the Indian Pacer Who Sought His Help to Improve Technique

Former cricketer, Azhar Mahmood has shed light on a text exchange he had with Indian pacer, Mohammed Shami during his time playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While speaking in an interview, Azhar Mahmood revealed that the star Indian pacer had reached out to him regarding a problem with his seam position.

The former all-rounder stated that he keeps in touch with fellow cricketers and is happy to offer his experience to anyone, regardless of their nationality.

“I don’t mind working with anyone. It does not matter if they are an Indian, Pakistani, or even an Englishman. Cricket has given me a lot and it is my time to give back to the game,” he added.

It is worth noting that Mahmood played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to his British citizenship, having represented Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Azhar will be seen in action as the head coach of Islamabad United in the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He is also working as the bowling coach for the ILT20 team Desert Vipers, who have reached the final in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

