Lahore High Court Bans Tree Cutting to Control Smog

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has banned tree felling in the provincial capital of Punjab, Lahore, in a move to tackle smog.

During a hearing on a petition to address the smog issue, Justice Shahid Karim issued directives, stating that the situation in the provincial capital is already severe and cutting trees would only make it worse.

The judge called for new legislation to make cutting trees a criminal act. The Environment Protection Department was ordered not to grant any No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for tree chopping for any projects. The court has rescheduled additional sessions for 17 February.

Smog in the city is caused by smoke from factories, vehicles, and crop burning, particularly during the beginning of winter. This dense smog leads to breathing difficulties and other health problems.

Smog has been a major issue in Punjab in recent years, particularly in early winters, as rains in January or February can help reduce the smog caused by harmful particles.