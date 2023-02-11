Passport Offices Across Pakistan to Remain Open Today

Due to an influx of citizens seeking passport services, the Director General of Immigration & Passports (DGIP) has announced that regional passport offices across the country will be operational on Saturday, 11 February.

The decision was made in response to a large number of people flooding the offices after fake news about increasing passport fees went viral on social media.

The passport offices of Central Punjab Zone, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zone, Sindh Zone, North Punjab/Azad Kashmir/Gilgit Baltistan Zone, Balochistan Zone, South Punjab Zone, and Headquarters Zone-specific regional offices will be open from 8 am to 2 pm for citizens who have already deposited their passport fees online or in the bank.

Director Immigration and Passports Sindh, Khalid Memon, has confirmed that 13 passport offices in Sindh, including Karachi, Larkana, Hyderabad, Sanghar, and more, will be open on Saturday.

The Federal Interior Ministry has stated that the reports of higher fees for machine-readable passports are baseless and that the fee hasn’t been increased. The Immigration and Passport Department has recently adjusted the rate for e-passports, while conventional passport fees remain the same.