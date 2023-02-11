TikTok Fires All Indian Employees in Just a Week

On Thursday, sources familiar with the situation reported that ByteDance’s short video app, TikTok, terminated its entire workforce in India earlier in the week.

The sources revealed that as many as 40 employees were informed of their termination via a call on Monday and were offered up to six to seven months of severance pay.

One of the anonymous sources said:

The TikTok India employees were told that February 28 would be their last day and were given feelers to look out for other opportunities for some time as it was conveyed that restarting India operations was not going to take off because of the government’s stance on Chinese app.

After the Indian government banned TikTok and nearly 300 other Chinese apps in June 2020 due to national security concerns, many of the employees at the India office shifted their focus to working on the Dubai and Brazil markets.

Another source said:

The entire team was informed. We were anyway told some time ago that business in India may be shut off, so look for jobs. Most people will be given 90 days severance.

On Friday, a spokesperson for TikTok revealed that they have decided to close their India remote sales support hub, which was established at the end of 2020 to support their global and regional sales teams.

The spokesperson thanked the employees and acknowledged their contribution to the company. They also assured that the employees would be supported during this challenging time.

TikTok had a user base of over 200 million in India, which it considered its largest market outside of its origin.

Following TikTok’s departure, rival company Meta-owned Instagram introduced its short-form video platform, Reels, which has proven to be a profitable venture for them.