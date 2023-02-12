Get Ready for the Ultimate PSL Experience with Ramiz Raja and Saqlain Mushtaq in ‘Khel Ka Junoon’ on BOL News

Get ready for the ultimate PSL experience with ‘Khel Ka Junoon’ on BOL News, starting from 13th February, 2023 at 11 PM!

BOL News is proud to bring together some of the biggest names in cricket commentary to provide in-depth analyses and expert insights into the world of cricket.

At the forefront of the panel of experts are two of the biggest names in cricket – the legendary cricketer, Ramiz Raja, and the renowned spin bowler, Saqlain Mushtaq.

These two legends bring a wealth of experience, knowledge, and passion to the table and will offer unparalleled perspectives on the game.

Ramiz Raja’s unmatched cricketing knowledge and insightful analysis have made him a household name, while Saqlain Mushtaq’s expertise in spin bowling has earned him a place among the all-time greats of the game.

Alongside Ramiz Raja and Saqlain Mushtaq is Sohaib Alvi, who brings a unique perspective to the panel. With his vast knowledge of the game, Sohaib Alvi offers fresh insights and a dynamic take on cricket.

The show will be hosted by Faheem and Jameel, two of the most well-known names in Pakistani television.

Their in-depth understanding of the sport and charismatic personalities will keep you engaged and entertained throughout the transmission.

So, get ready to immerse yourself in the world of cricket with “Khel Ka Junoon” on BOL News, starting from the 13th of February, 2023 at 11 PM.

