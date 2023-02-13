Huawei to Add iPhone 14’s Dynamic Island to its Phones

Apple has been sticking with the same smartphone design since the iPhone X in 2017. All of these phones up until the iPhone 13 had the same display notch, but the iPhone 14 turned things around with its Dynamic Island.

Dynamic Island is essentially a wide pill-shaped punch-hole cutout that houses the front cameras and FaceID sensors, but it also acts as a small overlay for app notifications and quick info.

Soon after its launch, several Android OEMs started working on a similar feature and Huawei is going to be one of them.

Just like the iPhone 14 series, the Huawei Nova 11 series will feature a new pill-shaped cutout, which is a first for Huawei smartphones. Huawei has been experimenting with various punch-hole designs for some time.

The most common punch-hole design employed by Huawei is the single-hole or pill-shaped camera placement in the top left corner of the screen. However, for the first time, the Chinese phone maker will be placing its cameras in the center, similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island.

The Huawei Nova 11 series will introduce the XMAGE camera system and is expected to provide a superior photography experience for users. Huawei’s version of Dynamic Island is expected to offer similar functionality to what Apple offers.

At this time, we have limited information available about the Huawei Nova 11 series, beyond its design. It’s likely that the device will run HarmonyOS, similar to other current Huawei models. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.