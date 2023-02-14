Abu Dhabi is Getting a $3 Billion Airport Terminal With Automated Facilities

Abu Dhabi’s highly anticipated Midfield Terminal will be inaugurated on UAE’s National Day on 2 December this year.

Its construction began in 2012 and was supposed to be completed by 2017. However, due to several delays, its completion date was postponed.

After completion, the terminal will have the capacity to host up to 11,000 passengers per hour or 45 million per year. Abu Dhabi Airports will close terminals 1 and 2 after the completion of the Midfield Terminal building, while terminal 3 will be kept as an alternative.

In 2020, Abu Dhabi Airports reportedly collaborated with the Etihad Aviation Group (EAG) to train 17,000 workers for the operation of the new terminal. In terms of area, it spans over 700,000 square meters and is valued at a whopping AED 10.8 billion ($2.94 billion), according to Reuters.

This terminal will transform Abu Dhabi into a major transport hub with its state-of the-art facilities such as automated parking and advanced baggage handling.