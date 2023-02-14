UAE is Making it Mandatory to Get CID Approval For Alcohol Use at Events

UAE will make it mandatory to get a permit from Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to serve alcohol at private or corporate events from 15 February.

The alcohol permit can be acquired at a fee of AED 1,250 for each event per day. The hotel on behalf of the event organizer or client must apply for the permit 14 days before the event.

Valid Emirates ID and Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) permit are mandatory for getting the approval. UAE has also sent notices to venues in this regard.

Last month, Dubai removed the 30% tax on alcohol sales and made the issuance of liquor licenses free, thereby removing a major source of revenue for the ruling family of the Emirates.

An alcohol distributor, Maritime and Mercantile International (MMI), described UAE’s approach as dynamic and inclusive. It remarked that the new regulations are important to ensure safe and responsible sales of alcoholic drinks in Dubai and the UAE.