15 Emirati Women Listed in Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen

By Salman Ahmed | Published Feb 14, 2023 | 12:17 pm

Forbes Middle East has released the ‘100 Most Powerful Businesswomen’ ranking, featuring women from 27 fields and 27 countries.

With 15 and 12 entries respectively, Emirati and Egyptian businesswomen have outperformed everyone else on the list. They are followed by Saudi Arabia with 11 entries, Kuwait with 8, and Lebanon, Oman, and Qatar with 6 each. Remarkably, a Pakistani businesswoman, Shaista Asif, has also been included in the overall top 10 rankings.

ALSO READ

23 out of 100 businesswomen belong to the banking and financial sectors, while conglomerates and investments fields have 11 and 8 women, respectively. Improving by 2 spots, Hana Al Rostamani, Group CEO of the First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), has been ranked as the most powerful businesswoman in the Middle East.

Here is the list of 15 Emirati women ranked in Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen in 2023 in the Middle East:

Sr. Name Rank Position
1. Hana Al Rostamani 1 Group CEO FAB
2. Raja Easa Al Gurg 2 Chairperson & Managing Director of Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group (ESAG)
3. Maryam Al Suwaidi 11 Expert Assessor, Financial Action Task Force (FATF)
4. Raja Al Mazrouei 24 Managing Director and Acting CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI)
5. Aisha Bin Bishr 29 Vice Chairwoman of Emaar Development
6. Suzanne Al Anani 36 CEO of Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP)
7. Saeeda Jaffar 40 Senior Vice President & Group Country Manager in GCC of Visa
8. Dalya Al Muthanna 41 President of the Global Chief Strategy & Operations at GE International Markets
9. Tayba Al Hashemi 46 CEO of ADNOC Sour Gas
10. Rola Abu Manneh 55 CEO of Standard Chartered Bank (UAE)
11. Najla Al Midfa 58 CEO of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa)
12. Nadia Zaal 63 Director of FIVE Global Holdings and the CEO of the Al Barari project
13. Hind bin Khirbash 73 CEO of Emirates National Investment (ENI)
14. Muna Al Mehairi 81 CEO of Fertil
15. Amna Al Owais 96 Chief Registrar at the DIFC Courts
ALSO READ

Here are the Middle East’s 10 most influential businesswomen in 2023:

Rank Name Nationality Position
1 Hana Al Rostamani Emirati Group CEO, FAB
2 Raja Easa Al Gurg Emirati Chairperson & Managing Director, Easa Saleh Al Gurg (ESAG)
3 Lubna S. Olayan Saudi Chair of Saudi British Bank; Chair of the Executive Committee and Deputy Chair of Olayan Financing Company
4 Shaikha Khaled Al Bahar Kuwaiti Deputy Group CEO, National Bank of Kuwait Group
5 Renuka Jagtiani Indian Chairwoman, Landmark Group
6 Wadha Ahmed Al Khateeb Kuwaiti CEO, Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC)
7 Sarah Al Suhaimi Saudi Chairperson, Saudi Tadawul Group
8 Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari Qatari Managing Director, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC)
9 Shaista Asif Pakistani Cofounder & Group COO, PureHealth Group
10 Randa Sadik Jordanian CEO, Arab Bank

 

Salman Ahmed

lens

Naimal Khawar’s Stunning Photos From Her Trip to Rome Break the Internet
Read more in lens

proproperty

Senate Passes Capital Development Authority Amendment Bill, 2022
Read more in proproperty
close
>