15 Emirati Women Listed in Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen

Forbes Middle East has released the ‘100 Most Powerful Businesswomen’ ranking, featuring women from 27 fields and 27 countries.

With 15 and 12 entries respectively, Emirati and Egyptian businesswomen have outperformed everyone else on the list. They are followed by Saudi Arabia with 11 entries, Kuwait with 8, and Lebanon, Oman, and Qatar with 6 each. Remarkably, a Pakistani businesswoman, Shaista Asif, has also been included in the overall top 10 rankings.

ALSO READ UAE is Making it Mandatory to Get CID Approval For Alcohol Use at Events

23 out of 100 businesswomen belong to the banking and financial sectors, while conglomerates and investments fields have 11 and 8 women, respectively. Improving by 2 spots, Hana Al Rostamani, Group CEO of the First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), has been ranked as the most powerful businesswoman in the Middle East.

Here is the list of 15 Emirati women ranked in Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen in 2023 in the Middle East:

Sr. Name Rank Position 1. Hana Al Rostamani 1 Group CEO FAB 2. Raja Easa Al Gurg 2 Chairperson & Managing Director of Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group (ESAG) 3. Maryam Al Suwaidi 11 Expert Assessor, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) 4. Raja Al Mazrouei 24 Managing Director and Acting CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI) 5. Aisha Bin Bishr 29 Vice Chairwoman of Emaar Development 6. Suzanne Al Anani 36 CEO of Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP) 7. Saeeda Jaffar 40 Senior Vice President & Group Country Manager in GCC of Visa 8. Dalya Al Muthanna 41 President of the Global Chief Strategy & Operations at GE International Markets 9. Tayba Al Hashemi 46 CEO of ADNOC Sour Gas 10. Rola Abu Manneh 55 CEO of Standard Chartered Bank (UAE) 11. Najla Al Midfa 58 CEO of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) 12. Nadia Zaal 63 Director of FIVE Global Holdings and the CEO of the Al Barari project 13. Hind bin Khirbash 73 CEO of Emirates National Investment (ENI) 14. Muna Al Mehairi 81 CEO of Fertil 15. Amna Al Owais 96 Chief Registrar at the DIFC Courts

ALSO READ Elon Musk is Suddenly Appearing in Everyone’s Twitter Feed

Here are the Middle East’s 10 most influential businesswomen in 2023: