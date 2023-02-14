Chinese Embassy in Islamabad Abruptly Shuts Down Consular Section

The consular section of the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad has been temporarily closed from 13 February (Monday) until further notice.

The announcement was made through a notice posted on the embassy’s website, citing “technical issues.”

The consular section provides services related to passports, travel documents, and attestation. The embassy has provided alternative channels in case of emergency.

The public is advised to call 051-8496167 for assistance with urgent passport and travel document matters. Applicants with other inquiries can email [email protected]

The Chinese Embassy didn’t provide any details on the nature of the technical issues nor a specific timeline for reopening the consular.

In related news, US-based airline, Virgin Atlantic, suspended operations on London Heathrow-Islamabad and London Heathrow-Lahore routes, wrapping operations from Pakistan.

The airline’s spokesperson apologized for the inconvenience and thanked Pakistani customers, teams, partners, and authorities for their support since its launch in December 2020.