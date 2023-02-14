Federal Cabinet to Donate 1-Month Salary to PM’s Relief Fund for Turkiye and Syria

All Ministers, Ministers of State, Advisors, and special assistants (SAPMs) will donate one month’s salary to the ‘Prime Minister Relief Fund for Turkiye and Syria Earthquake Victims’.

In addition, government servants in grade 17 and above, including the ones working in MP-Scales and other special Government Scales, will contribute one day’s salary to the ‘Prime Minister Relief Fund for Turkiye Earthquake Victims’, as per an official document of Finance Division available with ProPakistani.

The document says the amount of contribution will not be included in the emoluments of the officers concerned for the calculation of income tax and deduction of the recovery of the House Rent Charges.

All proceeds received in the name of the Fund will be credited to the public accounts of the Federal Government under the following heads of account:

G12: Special Deposit Funds

G121: Relief Fund

G12166: Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund for Turkiye earthquake victims

The government last week established the PM’s relief fund for Turkiye’s earthquake victims to generate funds for the quake-hit nation, which was rocked by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake on February 6.