NA Body Approves PSDP Proposals of Cabinet Division Worth Rs. 90 Billion

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat approved three Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) proposals of the Cabinet Division worth Rs. 90 billion.

The committee was apprised that Rs. 90 billion have been demanded for SDGs Achievement Program whereas Rs. 16.954 million and Rs. 23 million would go for strengthening of National Archives and a marketing campaign for the Facilitation of Tourism in Pakistan, respectively.

The committee approved three ongoing Public Sector Development Programme projects of establishment division to the tune of Rs. 335.899 million and four projects worth Rs. 265.75 million.

The committee after scrutinizing and hearing the justification of relevant departmental representatives, approved the PSDP demands for the financial year 2023-24.

The committee was apprised that the aforesaid projects related to the upgradation of infrastructure, construction of facilities, and solarisation at the National Centre for Rural Development Islamabad and National Institutes of Management at Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi.

The committee postponed scrutiny of schemes unapproved at the Ministry level till its next meeting. It directed relevant departments to present full justification of the proposed PSDP projects in its next meeting.

The committee while scrutinizing PSDP proposals of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation opined that Pakistan has immense tourism potential which had not been properly exploited and investing national resources carelessly would not be a public service. The committee directed Cabinet Division being the controlling Division of the PTDC and the Management of the Tourism Corporation to bring a comprehensive presentation on the six new PSDP proposals of PTDC before the Committee in its next meeting.

The meeting was attended by lawmakers Muhammad Sajjad, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Mussarat Rafique Mahesar, Muhammad Abubakar, Syed Mehmood Shah, Mohsin Dawar, Special Secretary, Establishment Division, Additional Secretary, Cabinet Division and Senior officers of concerned departments.