Nestlé Pakistan Becomes the First Runner-Up for OICCI Women Empowerment Awards 2022

Nestlé Pakistan was recognized as the first runner-up at the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry Women Empowerment Awards 2022, held in Karachi.

The acknowledgment is a testament to Nestlé Pakistan’s constant commitment to creating an inclusive culture, in a country where the gender gap is staggering and female representation in the workforce is low.

Komal Altaf, Chief Financial Officer, Nestlé Pakistan, the recipient of the award, said, “Long-term prosperity is only possible when women are provided a level playing field to achieve their potential and we have been working very hard to implement these principles within our organization as well as outside.”

“Leaders at all levels within the company lead diversity goals which form an integral part of each functions’ detailed business plan. This not only shows Nestlé Pakistan’s commitment and dedication to women empowerment, in line with UN SDGs 5 – Gender Equality, 8 – Decent Work & Economic Growth, and 10 – Reduced Inequalities, but also motivates us to continue our mission further,” she added.

Nestlé Pakistan’s internal program ‘Phir Se Ker Dikhao’ provides the right coaching and experiential learning for women to connect back with their work-life while ‘Kero Aitmaad’ program, breaks stereotypes and encourages young female university students by sharing stories of those that joined the workforce, instilling hope, ambition, and self-confidence.

Externally, Nestlé Pakistan has been playing its role in community engagement and enhancement through various programs such as the Nestlé BISP Rural Women Sales Program is providing livelihood opportunities to beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

To date, more than 2,200 BISP beneficiaries have graduated out of poverty by becoming rural sales agents.

The results of the awards were judged by an independent jury that vetted the performance of the companies from different angles and awarded the best performers overall and in different categories.