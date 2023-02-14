Punjab Opens Registration for E-Earn Co-Working Spaces at Discounted Rates for Freelancers

Registrations are open for e-Earn Co-working Spaces recently opened in Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, DG Khan, Sahiwal, and Okara, where the freelancers will be provided with internet, electricity, training hall, and other facilities along with the working space.

The e-Earn program is an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to provide working spaces to entrepreneurs, freelancers, workers, and small businesses on behalf of the Punjab government.

The e-Earn Co-working Spaces have been launched in collaboration with private sector partners. It is Punjab’s largest co-working network for freelancers with a special emphasis on promoting inclusion and fostering diversity. Along with assuring a comfortable and secure environment, e-Earn aims at creating equal work opportunities for women and differently-abled persons.

Freelancers having an excellent work profile and CNIC can register themselves to secure a seat for six months while the age limit is 18 to 40 years. Moreover, the government will pay 70 percent of the registration fee to provide relief to the freelancers.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf chaired a meeting where he remarked that the first co-working center was established in Bahawalpur in June last year, while more such co-working spaces are being launched in other districts of Punjab.

PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, Project Director Ali Zeb, and other officials were present in the meeting. For registration, the freelancers can visit: https://eearn.pitb.gov.pk

