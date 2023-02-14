Toyota’s Next Generation EVs Will Start With a Luxury Car

Toyota will release its “next-generation” electric vehicles (EVs) under the Lexus brand in 2026, according to Koji Sato — Toyota’s upcoming CEO. This strategy is a part of Toyota’s plan to amend its costly and slow EV development.

The Japanese carmaker will also expand its current EV lineup, which consists of the bZ4X crossover SUV and the Subaru Solterra EV built on Toyota’s e-TNGA flexible EV platform.

On April 1st, Koji Sato, the current president of Lexus and Gazoo Racing (GR), will replace Akio Toyoda as president and CEO of Toyota.

During a press conference on Monday, Sato stated that next-generation EVs are the company’s top priority and that the “time is right” to develop EVs once the new team assumes control in April.

This comes after years of criticism over Toyota’s slow approach to adopting EVs. Meanwhile, its competitors are extending purpose-built EV platforms across their product lines.

Sato stated that Toyota will continue to focus on hybrid cars, which include the recently redesigned Prius. “We want to stay in tune with customers around the world and provide diverse options,” Sato added.