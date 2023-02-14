Boys in Action? Toyota Hilux and Fortuner Outsold Alto in January

In a curious turn of events, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) observed surprisingly high sales of Fortuner and Hilux.

According to Pakistan Automotive Manufacturer’s Association’s (PAMA) monthly sales data, the company sold 1,851 units of Fortuner and Hilux combined, outselling Corolla, Yaris, and Suzuki’s entire lineup.

It bears mentioning that both vehicles now cost well over Rs. 10 million (1 crore). An argument can be made that Toyota IMC has streamlined its production better to cope with the ongoing production crisis.

Although, it is essential to note that both cars are among the most expensive locally-assembled vehicles in Pakistan. Yet, they managed to outsell most economy cars.

Even if production hiccups are a factor in the disproportionate sales of January 2023, the figures mentioned above are huge for any vehicle that costs over Rs. 10 million.

New Variants Incoming?

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) is evidently planning to beef up its off-roader lineup in Pakistan by launching new variants of Fortuner and Hilux.

These speculations came after passers-by spotted the two off-roaders, wrapped in the same camouflage skin as the Revo Rocco and Fortuner Legender test units. The cars were seen refueling at PSO PUMP, Najmul Petroleum, Steel Township, NH 5, Bin Qasim Town, Karachi, Sindh.

ALSO READ The King is Dead! Suzuki Sold Less than 50 Altos in January

While the details are well-concealed, experts have pointed out that the vehicles are Fortuner GR and Hilux GR Sport. The company hasn’t revealed any official information pertaining to the launch. Although, given the ongoing economic situation, it is safe to assume that the launch may occur around late 2023 or early 2024.