India Discovers 7th Largest Lithium Reserves in Occupied Kashmir

India has made its first major discovery of lithium, a rare element required for electric vehicle batteries, in illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (J&K).

The Indian government announced the discovery of a whopping 5.9 million tons of metal in the region, marking them as the 7th largest lithium deposits in the world. Previously, India relied on lithium imports from Australia and Argentina.

Lithium is crucial for rechargeable batteries, used in various devices like laptops, smartphones, and electric vehicles. The discovery will support India’s efforts to increase electric cars by 30% by 2030 under its initiative to combat global warming.

According to India’s Ministry of Mines, the Geological Survey of India spotted the lithium reserves in the Salal-Haimana region of the Reasi district in J&K. In 2021, smaller deposits of lithium were discovered in the southern state of Karnataka.

The Indian government had previously expressed its goal to increase the supply of rare metals required to power emerging technology, and it was looking for sources both within India and abroad.