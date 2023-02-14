UAE to Launch AI Tutors for Students as Minister Delivers ChatGPT-Written Speech

UAE’s Education Minister, Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, has announced his plan of launching an AI-powered tutor across the country in collaboration with global tech giants.

In his speech at World Government Summit 2023 in Dubai, the Education Minister stated the Ministry of Education (MoE) will partner with Microsoft, OpenAI, and other tech firms, to use AI for improving the quality of education and learning.

MoE will assess the education system, from the syllabus to execution, to determine where AI tools can be integrated. Al Falasi further remarked that this modern tutor will enhance students’ learning experiences, offer instant feedback, and make education interactive.

He noted that UAE is devoted to improving education quality and equipping students with the resources they require in a fast-changing world.

Interestingly, the Education Minister delivered a ChatGPT-generated speech at the summit despite his communications team’s insistence not to do so. He said, “Don’t demonize AI as it will be a part of our lives. So, I insisted that I use it to prove that it can deliver a pretty good speech.”