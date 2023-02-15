Dubai Launches Food Delivery Robots

Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and Talabat, a food delivery service, are partnering with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to launch food delivery robots called ‘Talabots.’ Initially, they’ll be tested in Cedre Villas in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), a technology park.

Three of the robots will be introduced to serve residents of the gated community, traveling within a 3 km radius of the Cedre Shopping Centre. The robots will be able to deliver food in under 15 minutes.

The launch of the Talabots demonstrates Dubai’s technological advancement. This initiative is expected to mainstream the use of food delivery robots, as cities around the world explore the potential benefits of this emerging technology.

Separately, during the World Government Summit 2023, UAE’s Vice-President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, approved the design for new air taxi stations in Dubai.

He tweeted that air taxis will begin operating in Dubai within 3 years, making it the first city in the world to have a fully built network of vertiports, vertical takeoff and landing hubs.

Via Khaleej Times