UAE’s Golden Visa Application Fee Tripled

UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP) has tripled the 10-year golden visa application fee from AED 50 to AED 150. The increase covers charges of ICP, electronic services, and smart services.

ICP has advised foreigners seeking Golden Visa to check eligibility on its website or app. Last month, UAE allowed golden visa holders to sponsor their parents for a 10-year residency.

According to the Operation Manager at Arabian Business Centre (ABC), Firose Khan, standard visa holders can only sponsor their parents if they earn at least AED 20,000 per month. However, this doesn’t apply to golden visa holders.

ICP has recently increased the fees for Emirates ID, visit, and residency visas as well. The Emirates ID fee has gone up from AED 270 to AED 370. Similarly, the fee for a 1-month visit visa has been increased from AED 270 to AED 370.

Via Gulf Today