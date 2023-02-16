Fake Health Claims of Baby Milk Brands Exposed in New Study

Based on a research study published on Thursday, the great number of health claims used in selling baby formula throughout the world lack scientific proof. As a result, experts have advocated for breast milk alternatives to be marketed in simple packaging.

Last week, a group of physicians and scientists asked to take action against the $55 billion baby formula business for exploitative marketing that persuades parents against breastfeeding.

ALSO READ Free Medical Treatment With Sehat Card Suspended in Rawalpindi

While breastfeeding is proven to offer several health benefits for newborns, fewer than half of new parents worldwide follow the practice.

The study’s author and honorary senior lecturer at Imperial College London, Daniel Munblit, stated that the scientists were not on a “crusade” against infant formula. They are opposed to irresponsible baby formula marketing, which makes deceptive promises that are not supported by solid evidence, he added.

The study examined health claims made for 608 milk products in 15 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and Nigeria, and discovered that half of them did not attribute the health benefits to a specific ingredient, and three-quarters did not cite scientific evidence to back up their claims.

Moreover, half of those who offered a scientific citation cited articles, opinion columns, or animal research. Polyunsaturated fatty acids, which are present in breast milk and are crucial for brain development, are frequently cited in infant formula health claims. A Cochrane systematic review, however, discovered no additional benefit when the substance is added to the recipe.

Plain packaging is proposed as a response to premium formula products’ deceptive health claims. A recent Lancet article called for a stop to exploitative formula marketing since busy parents don’t have time to verify promises. Governments and government regulators are being encouraged to investigate formula milk product claims.