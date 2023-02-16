India’s Chief Selector Makes Shocking Revelations About Kohli and Ganguly’s Toxic Relationship

Chetan Sharma, the Chief Selector of the Indian cricket team, landed himself in hot waters after he made shocking revelations about the conflict between star batsman Virat Kohli and former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly during an undercover operation that was broadcast on a TV channel earlier this week.

During the sting operation, Sharma disclosed that Kohli had started believing that he was more important than the cricket board and had attempted to retaliate against Ganguly because he believed that the latter had removed him from the position of ODI captaincy.

In addition, Sharma alleged that prior to the India tour of South Africa in January 2022, Kohli intentionally raised the issue of his removal from the ODI captaincy in front of the press, as he believed that Ganguly was involved in his dismissal from leading the team in the 50-over format.

Furthermore, Sharma accused Kohli of being dishonest in front of the media by claiming that he was removed from the ODI captaincy without any communication, with the intention of tarnishing Ganguly’s reputation.

Sharma explained that the reason for Kohli’s removal from the ODI captaincy was that the Board decided to have one captain for the red-ball format and another captain for the white-ball format, instead of having two skippers for two white-ball formats.

Additionally, Sharma disclosed information about the relationship between Kohli and the current all-format skipper Rohit Sharma. He further revealed that both players have supported each other during difficult times.