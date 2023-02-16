Muneeba Ali Creates History By Scoring a Century in Women’s T20 World Cup

Muneeba Ali, the left-handed opener for the Pakistan women’s cricket team, made history in the Women’s T20 World Cup by scoring the first-ever century by a Pakistani player in the tournament.

Her stunning knock of 102 runs off 68 balls helped Pakistan set a formidable total of 165 for 5 against Ireland at Newlands in Cape Town.

ALSO READ Pakistan Announces 36-Man Football Training Camp

Muneeba’s elegant strokeplay was on full display as she hit 14 fours, posting Pakistan women’s highest score in T20 cricket.

Despite Muneeba’s lack of half-century scores in her previous 44 T20Is, Muneeba played with great skill and finesse and shared a crucial partnership of 101 runs for the third wicket with veteran Nida Dar, who held the record for the highest T20 score by a Pakistani women’s cricketer until Muneeba’s mighty effort. In 2019, Nida had made the country’s highest T20 score when she scored 75 runs

Ireland’s poor fielding performance only added to Muneeba’s advantage, as she was dropped on 45, a mistake that cost Ireland dearly.

Muneeba went on to reach her century with a boundary off Leah Paul, but was dismissed three balls later after skying a slog to mid-on.

Muneeba’s outstanding performance is a significant milestone for Pakistan’s women’s cricket and a testament to her dedication and skill. With Muneeba’s excellent form, Pakistan will be looking to make a strong push in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ New Zealand Star Praises Sarfaraz’s Leadership Qualities

After losing to India by just 3 runs in its opening match, Pakistan women’s team has made a strong comeback in the mega event. Pakistan thrashed Ireland in its second game, winning by a massive margin of 70 runs. While chasing 166 runs, Ireland was bowled out at a total of 95 in the 17th over.

However, to progress to the tournament’s semi-finals, Pakistan still needs to overcome West Indies and England. Pakistan will face the former on 19 February and the latter on 21 February. The next stage of the event kicks off on 23 February.