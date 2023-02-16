Fans Expose PCB for Giving Free VVIP Treatment to Influential People in PSL 8

The 8th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) kicked off with a star-studded opening ceremony on 13 February held at the Multan International Cricket Stadium. The opening match saw Lahore Qalandars take on Multan Sultans in which the defending champions narrowly beat the hosts by 1 run.

The second day’s match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi was held at the National Bank Arena which the away side won by 2 runs. While the PSL is living up to its name yet again, the mismanagement of the new Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) regime has raised serious questions over its competency to hold such a major event without any issues.

The inefficiency of the Najam Sethi-led new PCB setup was in full swing during the second game of the tournament in Karachi. Fans who purchased the hospitality tickets worth Rs. 12,000 each through their hard-earned money were deprived of experiencing the VVIP treatment for which they paid.

The holders of hospitality tickets were supposed to sit in the glass box on the top. However, the management made them sit in another enclosure whose ticket was worth Rs. 2,900.

When the fans protested and asked the management to accommodate them, the PCB officials claimed that the fans entered the stadium beyond the stipulated time. Therefore, the management allowed some other people to sit in the VVIP seats. The fans allege that these influential individuals got VVIP treatment without paying the required amount which was Rs. 12,000.

The Era of Thugs! pic.twitter.com/KlWtN9Dke9 — Zubair Ali Khan (@ZubairAlikhanUN) February 15, 2023

The incompetence of the new PCB regime has marred the PSL. The fact that fans who paid a significant amount for hospitality tickets were deprived of the VVIP treatment is unacceptable and shows a blatant disregard for the paying public.

The PCB must take immediate action to rectify the situation and ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future. If the new regime cannot handle the responsibilities of hosting such a major event, they should step down and make way for more competent individuals who can deliver a seamless and enjoyable experience for fans.

It is high time for the PCB to prioritize the needs of fans and the reputation of the league over its own interests.